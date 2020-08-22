Previous
Next
Playing with Bioluminescent Wood 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 3430

Playing with Bioluminescent Wood 3

Last one of the fascinating bioluminescent wood. I liked what the fractal effect did to it. On to other subjects tomorrow.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
939% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Beautiful colors and patterns.
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise