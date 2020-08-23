Previous
Hydrangea Foolery by olivetreeann
Hydrangea Foolery

Playing around with a Hydrangea shot taken back in July when we visited Rolling Hills Farm for a photo shoot.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Frances Claydon ace
Nice colours and composition
August 23rd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty!
August 23rd, 2020  
katy ace
I love the color combination you have work this out with! It’s a beautiful photo.
August 23rd, 2020  
