Photo 3431
Hydrangea Foolery
Playing around with a Hydrangea shot taken back in July when we visited Rolling Hills Farm for a photo shoot.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
25th July 2020 4:15pm
Tags
flowers
,
annfoolery
Frances Claydon
ace
Nice colours and composition
August 23rd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty!
August 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
I love the color combination you have work this out with! It’s a beautiful photo.
August 23rd, 2020
