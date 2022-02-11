Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3913
Foolin' Around
The title says it all.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8093
photos
218
followers
216
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3906
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
Latest from all albums
3910
4002
3911
4003
4004
3912
3913
4005
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
4th February 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
annfoolery
katy
ace
I like it
February 12th, 2022
PamSnaps1
ace
Fun!
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close