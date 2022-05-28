Previous
Half and Half Lights by olivetreeann
Photo 4074

Half and Half Lights

Leigh's dance school had a revue held in a local shopping plaza (mostly empty sad to say). These were the lights in the ceiling.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Babs ace
It makes a great abstract, works well in black and white.
May 29th, 2022  
katy ace
I like the diagnose lines in this and your creativity in presenting it
May 29th, 2022  
