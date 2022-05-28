Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4074
Half and Half Lights
Leigh's dance school had a revue held in a local shopping plaza (mostly empty sad to say). These were the lights in the ceiling.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4071
4162
4072
4163
4073
4164
4074
4165
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th May 2022 12:28pm
Tags
ceiling
,
lights
,
mayhalf22
Babs
ace
It makes a great abstract, works well in black and white.
May 29th, 2022
katy
ace
I like the diagnose lines in this and your creativity in presenting it
May 29th, 2022
