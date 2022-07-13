Sign up
Photo 4120
Walking On Winter
Another construction vehicle shot that got thrown in the photo processing blender.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8522
photos
210
followers
210
following
1128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
,
annfoolery
,
i just play with them until something that interests me comes out
katy
ace
You do have a way of playing with them that always makes something interesting come out. This one is no exception. It’s a very fascinating piece of annfoolery
July 14th, 2022
