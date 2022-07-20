Artist Challenge Wolfgang Tillmans

I met a friend for lunch today at our favorite Thai restaurant. We always treat ourselves to a dessert of fried bananas and vanilla ice cream. I meant to grab a shot of our actual lunch for the current artist challenge but completely forgot! Tillmans definitely likes food in his still life compositions and often throws in some slightly odd elements to capture your attention There's nothing really that odd here- except for the "topping" (which was left over from Karen's lunch). I tried to do one of his unusual crops too- leaving that little segment of plate in there. It's not an exact copy of his style, but my take on it so to speak.