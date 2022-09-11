Previous
Never Forget by olivetreeann
It's hard to comprehend but most of the young people I know at present were not born when 9-11 happened. I remember growing up and learning about Pearl Harbor. I wonder if they are being taught as we were- but I'm pretty certain they aren't.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
bkb in the city
Ann it is a shame if this is not being taught and remembered in schools
September 16th, 2022  
