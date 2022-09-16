Sign up
Photo 4185
WWYD 214 Take 2
Mr. Cow was just a tad too lonely. He needed some friends. So I added them. (o:
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8652
photos
207
followers
206
following
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
horse
field
cows
annfoolery
wwyd214
Walks @ 7
ace
The 1st cow is almost regal with the others being support staff.
September 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
😄👍
September 17th, 2022
katy
ace
And a horse! So cute
September 17th, 2022
