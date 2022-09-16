Previous
WWYD 214 Take 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 4185

WWYD 214 Take 2

Mr. Cow was just a tad too lonely. He needed some friends. So I added them. (o:
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
The 1st cow is almost regal with the others being support staff.
September 17th, 2022  
😄👍
September 17th, 2022  
And a horse! So cute
September 17th, 2022  
