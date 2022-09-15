Previous
Next
The Moon on September 15th by olivetreeann
Photo 4184

The Moon on September 15th

As you can see, I was up pretty early to take this one! That's not the time I usually wake up, but when I do, and can't fall back to sleep, I go outside and take a moon shot!

This is not a black and white- I was just playing with the exposure.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful!
September 16th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Amazing shot
September 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise