Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4191
Mundane Sneaker
For the current mundane challenge.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8664
photos
208
followers
207
following
1148% complete
View this month »
4184
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
Latest from all albums
4188
4279
4189
4280
4281
4190
4191
4282
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
21st September 2022 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
texture
,
sneaker
,
mundane-sneakers
katy
ace
A neat perspective and composition Ann
September 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the nearly landscape quality this has.
September 23rd, 2022
John M
ace
Lovely composition! I love these shapes. Almost abstract.
September 23rd, 2022
amyK
ace
Creative take on the challenge
September 23rd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Goodness. It looks like a closeup of a snake’s skin.
September 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close