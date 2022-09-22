Previous
Mundane Sneaker by olivetreeann
Photo 4191

Mundane Sneaker

For the current mundane challenge.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
A neat perspective and composition Ann
September 23rd, 2022  
I like the nearly landscape quality this has.
September 23rd, 2022  
Lovely composition! I love these shapes. Almost abstract.
September 23rd, 2022  
Creative take on the challenge
September 23rd, 2022  
Goodness. It looks like a closeup of a snake’s skin.
September 23rd, 2022  
