A Rose of Many Colors by olivetreeann
A Rose of Many Colors

I had an idea for the MFPIAC "color" theme and had a play with color on this rose shot only to rethink the challenge and realize it should be "favorite pictures" not playing with a picture- back to the drawing board tomorrow. Smile.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
Still I like what you have done with this. A beautiful image for the day Ann
July 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I certainly think it’s a terrifically colorful collage. I love all the vibrant colors.
July 6th, 2023  
