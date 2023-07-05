Sign up
Photo 4477
A Rose of Many Colors
I had an idea for the MFPIAC "color" theme and had a play with color on this rose shot only to rethink the challenge and realize it should be "favorite pictures" not playing with a picture- back to the drawing board tomorrow. Smile.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
flower
,
color
,
rose
,
rainbow
,
back to the drawing board
katy
ace
Still I like what you have done with this. A beautiful image for the day Ann
July 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I certainly think it’s a terrifically colorful collage. I love all the vibrant colors.
July 6th, 2023
