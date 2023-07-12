Sign up
Previous
Photo 4484
Just the Two of Us
I don't know if there's a song title challenge going on right now, but these two made me think of this song when I saw them sitting on top of this chimney.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6POZlJAZsok
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
6th May 2023 12:51pm
Tags
gulls
is there a song title challenge going on now?
