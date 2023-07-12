Previous
Just the Two of Us by olivetreeann
Photo 4484

Just the Two of Us

I don't know if there's a song title challenge going on right now, but these two made me think of this song when I saw them sitting on top of this chimney.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6POZlJAZsok
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise