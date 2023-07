One Year Ago Today- Window Sashes and Ann Foolery

Today's word/words were "your choice." I decided to select a game I play with myself every once in a while- I look back at last year's pictures on the same date and then have at one. I call it "one year ago today" and I can process the picture any way I want. So for this picture I started out with a cluster of old window sashes which we use to hold down the tarp over our wood pile. And then I threw in some good old-fashioned annfoolery for good measure!