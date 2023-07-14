Sign up
Photo 4486
Silhouette of the Wind
From my travels around the countryside with Joan in May.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
silhouette
,
windmill
,
maine
katy
ace
such a terrific subject and pretty composition Ann FAV
July 16th, 2023
Diane
ace
Nice shot!
July 16th, 2023
