Photo 4505
Moonlight Writing
I was processing a shot of the moon and discovered this new application in my photo processing program. Hopefully I'll be able to find it again!!
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Themes and Competitions
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
1st August 2023 10:14pm
annfoolery
abstractaugust2023
Islandgirl
ace
Cool abstract!
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! cool and interested, Love the twirl design of mess and the blotches of blue ! A design I need to go back to again and again - fav
August 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Gabulous processing of this purple moon!
August 3rd, 2023
