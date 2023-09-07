Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4541
Reflections on a Window
From yesterday's search for a shadow- a reflection of a window on the ladies' room wall.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9369
photos
202
followers
207
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
Latest from all albums
4629
4538
4539
4630
4631
4540
4541
4632
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th September 2023 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
tiles
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close