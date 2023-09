A Little Surprise on My Deck

I had every intention of putting plants in my deck pots this Spring but just never got around to it. So the pots have sat empty all Summer except for some tenacious "weeds" that were left in the soil. But, lo and behold, the other day I saw this! Somehow a Coleus seed made its way into this pot and now, just as the days and nights are getting cooler, it's growing! I guess I'll have to figure out how to keep it going through the winter indoors.