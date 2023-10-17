Previous
Smiley's Cousin? by olivetreeann
Photo 4581

Smiley's Cousin?

Leigh wanted to go "thrifting" today so we popped into the Goodwill Store.

Marilyn @mittens lives on the other side of Pennsylvania and often features a smiley cup in her pictures. When I saw this happy fellow on the shelf, I immediately thought of her!

Have a nice day! (o;
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@mittens posting this one just for you Marilyn!
October 17th, 2023  
