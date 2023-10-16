Sign up
Previous
Photo 4580
Red-dy for Fall
A colorful vine announcing Fall has arrived in the Poconos.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th October 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
fall
,
autumn
,
vine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful rich red ! - Love the Autumn colours and tones !
October 16th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
The perfect autumn leaf!
October 16th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A gorgeous capture and leaf to find with a lovely colour and details
October 16th, 2023
