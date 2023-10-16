Previous
Red-dy for Fall by olivetreeann
Red-dy for Fall

A colorful vine announcing Fall has arrived in the Poconos.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful rich red ! - Love the Autumn colours and tones !
October 16th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
The perfect autumn leaf!
October 16th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A gorgeous capture and leaf to find with a lovely colour and details
October 16th, 2023  
