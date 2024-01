My First Flatbread

I am on a very special auto-immune eating program right now. It's supposed to be what my body needs to get my gut properly functioning. This means Jeff has become a human guinea pig when it comes to new recipes, new flavors and new textures. I pulled the recipe for this bread off of the internet. It was a bit on the chewy side so I guess I'll keep looking for a really nice one that tastes and feels more like gluten filled bread. All in all- I liked it and Jeff approved as well!