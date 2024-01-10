Previous
52 Week Challenge Week 2 Break the Rules by olivetreeann
Photo 4665

52 Week Challenge Week 2 Break the Rules

Broke some rules of composition on this one for the 52 week challenge this week.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana ace
Well done, I like what you did with the spoons.
January 11th, 2024  
