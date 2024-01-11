Previous
Frosty by olivetreeann
Photo 4667

Frosty

Table decorations at a luncheon I went to today.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
The snowflake frame is really cute!
January 12th, 2024  
katy ace
really cute
January 12th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Cute
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise