Previous
Next
The Zion United Church of Christ Steeple by olivetreeann
Photo 4668

The Zion United Church of Christ Steeple

I spotted the beautiful woodwork on this church steeple and grabbed a quick picture of it. I wish I'd been more mindful of the positioning- but thankfully I can go back and redo it.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1279% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Well done...Nice architectural details
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise