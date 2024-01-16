Previous
Comin' Down the Tracks by olivetreeann
Comin' Down the Tracks

The photo club went to a miniature railroad museum for a photo shoot. It was a lot of fun! The tracks and all the scenes that ran along the them were made to replicate the real life rails and surrounding countryside.
ace
Diana ace
I love this one beautifully captured and processed, wonderful focus and dof.
January 19th, 2024  
