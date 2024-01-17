Previous
52wc-2024-w3 Delicate by olivetreeann
Photo 4673

52wc-2024-w3 Delicate

Detailed image of some lace a friend made for me in the early 1970's! My that sound ancient!! For the 52 week challenge prompt "delicate"
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana ace
It's beautifully done, seems to be worn a bit on the edges due to old age ;-)
January 19th, 2024  
