Photo 4674
Black and White 86 (Travel)
Squeezing this one in for the current Black and White Challenge which ends on the 19th. It was pretty boring and typical until I applied this effect. I love what it did to the clouds. I took it at a red light on my way home from running errands.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
car
,
street
,
travel
,
bw-86
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic edit
January 19th, 2024
