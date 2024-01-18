Previous
Black and White 86 (Travel) by olivetreeann
Black and White 86 (Travel)

Squeezing this one in for the current Black and White Challenge which ends on the 19th. It was pretty boring and typical until I applied this effect. I love what it did to the clouds. I took it at a red light on my way home from running errands.
Ann H. LeFevre

Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic edit
January 19th, 2024  
