Scranton Train Hub by olivetreeann
Photo 4693

Scranton Train Hub

Another shot from the Lehigh and Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum which the photo club visited in January. The train hub is now part of a Trolley and Railroad museum in Scranton- our club has also held a Shoot Out there.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana ace
Great capture and processing, so many different engines and colours there.
February 8th, 2024  
