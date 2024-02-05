Previous
Come to the Table by olivetreeann
Photo 4692

Come to the Table

Community Drive has two homes and several barns that used to be home to several families. I'm not sure if the properties were donated to the national park system, or if they were driven out by the Tocks Island Project and then taken over by the park service when the families didn't move back. When I first photographed this building several years ago, there was nothing inside it. Now there is debris and a table. Hmmmm...not sure what that signifies, but most likely it's some sort of homeless activity. More photos to follow- but I just loved the lighting on this one.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise