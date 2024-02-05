Come to the Table

Community Drive has two homes and several barns that used to be home to several families. I'm not sure if the properties were donated to the national park system, or if they were driven out by the Tocks Island Project and then taken over by the park service when the families didn't move back. When I first photographed this building several years ago, there was nothing inside it. Now there is debris and a table. Hmmmm...not sure what that signifies, but most likely it's some sort of homeless activity. More photos to follow- but I just loved the lighting on this one.