Previous
Duck Duck Jeep by olivetreeann
Photo 4691

Duck Duck Jeep

Oh dear- Babs @onewing has introduced me to another fun photo tool to play with in the photo processing blender!

I saw this jeep in the church parking lot this morning. I have no idea what the phrase means, or if it's just a title of a jeep model- who knows- it was just a fun discovery!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
I love everything about this, especially the way the people are all united in their fascination.
February 5th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Now I want to know what they are all really looking at
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise