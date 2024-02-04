Sign up
Previous
Photo 4691
Duck Duck Jeep
Oh dear- Babs
@onewing
has introduced me to another fun photo tool to play with in the photo processing blender!
I saw this jeep in the church parking lot this morning. I have no idea what the phrase means, or if it's just a title of a jeep model- who knows- it was just a fun discovery!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
jeep
,
museum
,
duck
Allison Williams
ace
I love everything about this, especially the way the people are all united in their fascination.
February 5th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Now I want to know what they are all really looking at
February 5th, 2024
