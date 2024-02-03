Sign up
Previous
Photo 4690
The Artistry of the Imperfect
I have a whole bowl full of spent flowers just for pictures like this.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9670
photos
198
followers
206
following
1284% complete
Tags
wabi sabi
,
52wc-2024-w4
amyK
ace
Lovely
February 4th, 2024
