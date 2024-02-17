Sign up
Previous
Photo 4704
More Snow
Having a little fun with the view out my front door this morning. We had another little dusting of snow last night.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
snow
,
collage
,
triptych
,
composite
Babs
ace
Nice editing. Difficult to see anywhere looking so cold when we are melting in the heat.
February 17th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like it is shovel time. We have had an unusually mild and snow free winter so far. I'm not complaining.
February 17th, 2024
katy
ace
Looks like a whole lot more than a dusting to me, but then maybe we have different definitions! Like the way you have created this triptych
February 17th, 2024
