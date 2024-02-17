Previous
More Snow by olivetreeann
More Snow

Having a little fun with the view out my front door this morning. We had another little dusting of snow last night.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice editing. Difficult to see anywhere looking so cold when we are melting in the heat.
February 17th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like it is shovel time. We have had an unusually mild and snow free winter so far. I'm not complaining.
February 17th, 2024  
katy ace
Looks like a whole lot more than a dusting to me, but then maybe we have different definitions! Like the way you have created this triptych
February 17th, 2024  
