Previous
Could Duo-Tone Be Split-Tone? by olivetreeann
Photo 4708

Could Duo-Tone Be Split-Tone?

Well...maybe? This shot started out as another in-camera color selection which looked more like selective coloring than split-toning. So, I took it to Ribbet and put their "Duo Tone" effect on it selecting yellow and blue as the two colors. But that made the bus blue and the accent color yellow. So, I inverted the image and the colors ended up like this. I can't really call it split-toning because I never converted the image to black and white before applying the color but in the end this looks more like split-toning to me than all the other attempts I've made this week.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise