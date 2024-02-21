Could Duo-Tone Be Split-Tone?

Well...maybe? This shot started out as another in-camera color selection which looked more like selective coloring than split-toning. So, I took it to Ribbet and put their "Duo Tone" effect on it selecting yellow and blue as the two colors. But that made the bus blue and the accent color yellow. So, I inverted the image and the colors ended up like this. I can't really call it split-toning because I never converted the image to black and white before applying the color but in the end this looks more like split-toning to me than all the other attempts I've made this week.