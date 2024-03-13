Previous
When Life Gives You Lemons by olivetreeann
When Life Gives You Lemons

Turn them into a 365 collage. Actually this poor model had stayed in the fridge too long and other than posing for this picture, it was totally useless. So, sadly, it is no longer with us. )o:
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great concept for a collage!
March 14th, 2024  
katy ace
I have had a few like that before and never came up with this beautiful creative idea for them!
March 14th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Nice and colorful collage.
March 14th, 2024  
