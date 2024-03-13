Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4729
When Life Gives You Lemons
Turn them into a 365 collage. Actually this poor model had stayed in the fridge too long and other than posing for this picture, it was totally useless. So, sadly, it is no longer with us. )o:
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9761
photos
197
followers
205
following
1295% complete
View this month »
4722
4723
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
4729
Latest from all albums
4726
4817
4727
4818
4819
4728
4729
4820
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
,
it could have been used for penicillin!
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great concept for a collage!
March 14th, 2024
katy
ace
I have had a few like that before and never came up with this beautiful creative idea for them!
March 14th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Nice and colorful collage.
March 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close