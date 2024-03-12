Sign up
Previous
Photo 4728
52 Week Challenge- Monday
Monday evening- 6:40 pm.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9759
photos
197
followers
204
following
4721
4722
4723
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
4725
4816
4726
4817
4727
4818
4819
4728
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th March 2024 10:25pm
Tags
night
,
52wc-2024s11
katy
ace
Your photo details say 10:25PM! It is a terrific night scene composition!
March 12th, 2024
