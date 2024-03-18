Sign up
Previous
Photo 4734
Woof
I was stopped on the road today for construction and this fellow came to the edge of his property to say hello.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
dog
Dorothy
ace
Nice looking dog. Part Mastiff maybe?
March 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this neat dog
March 19th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Neat processing
March 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great doggy portrait!
March 19th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot and editing.
March 19th, 2024
