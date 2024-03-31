Previous
Easter Blessings by olivetreeann
We will be visiting with my sister and her family tomorrow and I may not get on to 365, so I'm sending these joyful thoughts to you and yours on this special day! May the joy of the Resurrection be yours!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
