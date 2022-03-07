Previous
Finally Finished
Finally Finished

Some of you will remember that in March last year during our heavy rains the road along the foreshore collapsed. I took a photo at the beginning of this year of the before and after shots.

http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2022-01-19

I took this photo on Saturday on our way home from Raymond Terrace, of the road finally completed again.

I thought I had better get another photo just in case it collapsed again during our current heavy rains.

This road does look more sturdy than the original one though where there was a culvert under the road from the beach and ocean side of the road to the wetlands on the other side.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
great before and afters - I hope it withstands the current weather onslaught
March 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh wow, that sure is taking shape nicely.
March 7th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very good PoV to show the new bridge and all of their hard work.
March 7th, 2022  
