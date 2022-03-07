Finally Finished

Some of you will remember that in March last year during our heavy rains the road along the foreshore collapsed. I took a photo at the beginning of this year of the before and after shots.I took this photo on Saturday on our way home from Raymond Terrace, of the road finally completed again.I thought I had better get another photo just in case it collapsed again during our current heavy rains.This road does look more sturdy than the original one though where there was a culvert under the road from the beach and ocean side of the road to the wetlands on the other side.