Boat Harbour by onewing
Boat Harbour

This is the last photo taken while we were out with our walking group last Thursday.

This is Boat Harbour and you can just about see the dunes way off on the horizon.

Where the dunes are on the right of the picture is where we were heading to at Birubi Beach and the dunes stretch all the way off to Newcastle in the left of the picture.

We have been out today at Rutherford because I needed to buy a new sewing machine.

I will be absent this evening from 365 because I am picking up my pal Sharon shortly. She has had day surgery today and will be staying here for the night and for dinner too as she needs a 'responsible adult' to be with her after the anaesthetic. She couldn't find a responsible adult so I will have to do. ha ha.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful stretch of coastline. Love how the water is flowing down the rocks.

You always sound so extremely busy, good to hear that you are a responsible adult, I sometimes wish I were too ;-)
June 15th, 2022  
