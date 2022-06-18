Sign up
Tomaree Headland
The rain has returned and I am staying home today in the warm. Going to have a play with my new sewing machine this afternoon.
This photo was taken on Thursday around Tomaree Headland when we were out with our walking group. As you can see it was a beautiful day.
1. Gun emplacement
2. Boondelbah Island
3. Inner Light Lighthouse and Marine Rescue
4. Target Ranging Room
The gun emplacements were built during the war and this is the remains of them out on the headland.
18th June 2022
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
