Not So Winter Road by onewing
81 / 365

Not So Winter Road

Following on from yesterday's winter road photo I took this shot as we were driving home from Rutherford on Wednesday.

This is what the majority of the roads look like in New South Wales in winter and this photo was taken about 10 minutes from home.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree lined road, what a difference to yesterday's road. We have many like this too, all lined with gum trees.
June 17th, 2022  
