Shoal Bay Jetty

Still pretty busy here at the moment so this is another photo from our walk on Thursday.



After we had walked around the headland we walked to Shoal Bay where we had lunch in a restaurant just across the road from the jetty in this picture. Not a bad place to sit and have lunch on a beautiful day with good friends and watch the ocean.



We have had a rather wet weekend here. We had 60 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Hopefully the rain has moved on again now.