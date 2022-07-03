Previous
Kookaburra Feather by onewing
97 / 365

Kookaburra Feather

The weather is awful here at the moment and we have a week of rain forecast. Had 50 mm rain in 3 hours this morning and more on the way, so not venturing out today.

Yesterday I took photos of feathers I had collected over the last few weeks and I am going to post them this week.

Today's feather was kindly left in our garden by a kookaburra.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Corinne ace
Superb close up
July 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful close up and detail, I love the diagonal and tones.
July 3rd, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the details! Fav
July 3rd, 2022  
