97 / 365
Kookaburra Feather
The weather is awful here at the moment and we have a week of rain forecast. Had 50 mm rain in 3 hours this morning and more on the way, so not venturing out today.
Yesterday I took photos of feathers I had collected over the last few weeks and I am going to post them this week.
Today's feather was kindly left in our garden by a kookaburra.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3754
photos
267
followers
120
following
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
417
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Corinne
ace
Superb close up
July 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful close up and detail, I love the diagonal and tones.
July 3rd, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the details! Fav
July 3rd, 2022
