Pick Your Favourite

It is a very wet, grey, chilly day here today, so I have been having a play in Photoshop.This is a triptych of a previous photo.Here is the originalI couldn't decide which one I preferred so I have posted three variations.Top picture - InvertedMiddle picture - SolarizedBottom picture - Inverted and SolarizedI think I am heading towards the middle picture as being my favourite but what do you think?I think they look quite nice together too.