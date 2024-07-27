Sign up
Photo 823
Pick Your Favourite
It is a very wet, grey, chilly day here today, so I have been having a play in Photoshop.
This is a triptych of a previous photo.
Here is the original
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-04-22
I couldn't decide which one I preferred so I have posted three variations.
Top picture - Inverted
Middle picture - Solarized
Bottom picture - Inverted and Solarized
I think I am heading towards the middle picture as being my favourite but what do you think?
I think they look quite nice together too.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre
ace
I like the middle one too. The middle one has that nice warm background that draws you in
July 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
It's hard for me to pick a favourite as I'm not a fan of this type of editing but probably the middle one as I like the colour of the sky.
It sure is a wet, grey, chilly day
July 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The middle one for me - as I love the warm tones in the sky , brightening up the whole scene !
July 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Middle one, it is the warmest and most appealing
July 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the way you have presented them. I am a real novice at PS so I have enjoyed looking at what you have done with each of them. I prefer the middle one overall.
July 27th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
I like them all but the top one is my favorite.
July 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
They're all fun photos! I like the warmth of the central one.
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh you sure had some fun here, I love them all. I love colours so it would be the middle one for me too.
July 27th, 2024
