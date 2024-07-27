Previous
Pick Your Favourite by onewing
Photo 823

Pick Your Favourite

It is a very wet, grey, chilly day here today, so I have been having a play in Photoshop.

This is a triptych of a previous photo.

Here is the original

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-04-22

I couldn't decide which one I preferred so I have posted three variations.

Top picture - Inverted

Middle picture - Solarized

Bottom picture - Inverted and Solarized

I think I am heading towards the middle picture as being my favourite but what do you think?

I think they look quite nice together too.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
I like the middle one too. The middle one has that nice warm background that draws you in
July 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
It's hard for me to pick a favourite as I'm not a fan of this type of editing but probably the middle one as I like the colour of the sky.

It sure is a wet, grey, chilly day
July 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The middle one for me - as I love the warm tones in the sky , brightening up the whole scene !
July 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Middle one, it is the warmest and most appealing
July 27th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the way you have presented them. I am a real novice at PS so I have enjoyed looking at what you have done with each of them. I prefer the middle one overall.
July 27th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
I like them all but the top one is my favorite.
July 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
They're all fun photos! I like the warmth of the central one.
July 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh you sure had some fun here, I love them all. I love colours so it would be the middle one for me too.
July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise