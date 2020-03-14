Previous
African Daisy by onewing
African Daisy

Another blast from the past taken with my little Canon A580 camera in 2014.

I am still pretty short on time for 365 and will catch up when I can.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Diana ace
gorgeous close up and lovely details.
March 14th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Lovely closeup
March 14th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Lovely close up
March 14th, 2020  
bep
Very pretty.
March 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful detail :)
March 14th, 2020  
