Lots of Books to Read by onewing
This one is for Casablanca she wanted to know what a rumpus room looked like.

The rumpus room in this picture is the one with all the books in it. Photo taken from in our family room.

This is the last of my inside isolation photos for now, tomorrow I will start on the outside and work my way through the garden.

You can see on the left of this picture that I have found a door to get out of isolation through, so I will escape to the garden tomorrow. Yay freedom.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs ace
@casablanca This one is for you. A photo taken from the family room through to the rumpus room.
April 11th, 2020  
Newbank Lass ace
Look at all those books!
April 11th, 2020  
JackieR ace
What a wonderful space Babs, and those teddies all look so comfy and pampered. Take care stepping through that door,
April 11th, 2020  
Dianne
It all looks very airy and tidy. A lovely spot to sit and relax.
April 11th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Love all the teddies. Your rumpus room looks the perfect place to escape to and forget about the outside world.
April 11th, 2020  
Wylie ace
I haven't heard that term for such a long time, how wonderful!
April 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Never heard of a rumpus room before Babs, but what a lovely space it is. All so spic and span :-)
April 11th, 2020  
