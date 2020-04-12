Previous
Starting on the Outside Now by onewing
Photo 2601

Starting on the Outside Now

After taking photos inside my house for the beginning of the 30 shots one subject, I am starting on the outside now and will be taking photos from our garden until the end of this challenge.

As you can see the bird of paradise flowers are blooming and also the grass hasn't yet fully recovered in places after the drought at the beginning of the year.

12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Beautiful Strelitzia flower. It's so nice to see such a beautiful South African flower being enjoyed in gardens all over the world.
April 12th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
You have a nice looking house Babs. Love the Bird of Paradise
April 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot, love the Strelizia too.
April 12th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice to be having an outside tour too. I love bird of paradise, they are so photogenic.
April 12th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh nice to see the window you started your series from - nice strelizia there :)
April 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
@koalagardens This isn't the window I started with, that was our living room window which is just out of the picture on the left of this photo. The window in this shot is our bedroom window and I didn't take a shot of that from the inside, so you are seeing it from the outside now.
April 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Really nice looking place and I love the Bird of Paradise flower. A favourite of mine!
April 12th, 2020  
