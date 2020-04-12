Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2601
Starting on the Outside Now
After taking photos inside my house for the beginning of the 30 shots one subject, I am starting on the outside now and will be taking photos from our garden until the end of this challenge.
As you can see the bird of paradise flowers are blooming and also the grass hasn't yet fully recovered in places after the drought at the beginning of the year.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3015
photos
272
followers
123
following
712% complete
View this month »
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
garden
,
bird of paradise
,
isolation
,
30-shots2020
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful Strelitzia flower. It's so nice to see such a beautiful South African flower being enjoyed in gardens all over the world.
April 12th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
You have a nice looking house Babs. Love the Bird of Paradise
April 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, love the Strelizia too.
April 12th, 2020
Dianne
Nice to be having an outside tour too. I love bird of paradise, they are so photogenic.
April 12th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh nice to see the window you started your series from - nice strelizia there :)
April 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
@koalagardens
This isn't the window I started with, that was our living room window which is just out of the picture on the left of this photo. The window in this shot is our bedroom window and I didn't take a shot of that from the inside, so you are seeing it from the outside now.
April 12th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Really nice looking place and I love the Bird of Paradise flower. A favourite of mine!
April 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close