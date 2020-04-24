Previous
I'm Watching You by onewing
Photo 2627

I'm Watching You

As many of you know I love pictures of tree bark and as we have about 20 trees in our garden I thought I would take photos of the bark of some of them over the next few days.

I can't help feeling that our olive tree was watching me as I walk by, can't think why!
Babs

ace
Annie D ace
this is so awesome - just marvellous!
April 24th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes that's a brilliant eye!
April 24th, 2020  
Wylie ace
definitely watching you!
April 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, love the bushy eyebrow ;-)
April 24th, 2020  
Dianne
Reminds me of an elephant. Well spotted.
April 24th, 2020  
