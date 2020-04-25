Sign up
Photo 2628
Melaleuca Bark
We have about 20 trees in our garden and over the next few days I will be posting photos of tree bark from some of them. Today it is our melaleuca tree (paper bark) I love the colours and papery feel to the bark of this tree.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3042
photos
270
followers
127
following
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Tags
tree
,
isolation
,
melaleuca
,
paper bark
,
30-shots2020
Diana
ace
Great capture of these amazing textures and tones. One can see where the name comes from.
April 25th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Wonderful textures - you must have a huge garden!
April 25th, 2020
