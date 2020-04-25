Previous
Melaleuca Bark by onewing
Photo 2628

Melaleuca Bark

We have about 20 trees in our garden and over the next few days I will be posting photos of tree bark from some of them. Today it is our melaleuca tree (paper bark) I love the colours and papery feel to the bark of this tree.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Babs

@onewing
Diana
Great capture of these amazing textures and tones. One can see where the name comes from.
April 25th, 2020  
FBailey
Wonderful textures - you must have a huge garden!
April 25th, 2020  
