Photo 2629
Tree Bark
I will be posting photos of the bark of some of our many trees in the garden over the next couple of days as part of my 30 shots one subject theme.
This tree is some sort of palm tree but I have no idea what variety. We didn't plant this tree it was on the property when we bought it but I do like the patterns on the bark.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3043
photos
270
followers
127
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
palm
,
patterns
,
isolation
,
30-shots2020
Annie D
ace
such cool patterns Babs
April 26th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Great patterns Babs.
April 26th, 2020
