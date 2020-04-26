Previous
Tree Bark by onewing
I will be posting photos of the bark of some of our many trees in the garden over the next couple of days as part of my 30 shots one subject theme.

This tree is some sort of palm tree but I have no idea what variety. We didn't plant this tree it was on the property when we bought it but I do like the patterns on the bark.
Annie D ace
such cool patterns Babs
April 26th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Great patterns Babs.
April 26th, 2020  
