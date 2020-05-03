Previous
Passion Flower by onewing
Passion Flower

We have lots of passion flowers on our vine this year and it looks as though we are also getting lots of passionfruit too.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
julia ace
Oh yum lucky you.. such a unique flower and well taken..
May 3rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this wonderful intricate flower. I love them too and almost posted a twirled one today, but chose a different one. Maybe tomorrow ;-)
May 3rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, fabulous detail
May 3rd, 2020  
Dianne
This is really lovely.
May 3rd, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
That is creepy and so interesting.
May 3rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
SO gorgeous.
May 3rd, 2020  
